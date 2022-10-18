'Looking for Ithaca: An Odyssey' is on tour

Asolo Repertory Theatre presents an FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training Production of the new musical "Looking for Ithaca: An Odyssey." The community will experience Homer’s iconic characters like never before with this 45-minute, innovative interpretation of the classic tale that is suitable for families.

 Provided by Asolo Repertory Theatre

“New work starts by looking out into the world and finding the stories that need telling,” said playwright Jess Shoemaker. “We are always working to be in direct conversation with the audience. It is about them, it is for them, they made it possible.”


