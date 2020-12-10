'America's Got Talent' adds virtual audition dates
PROVIDED

As America’s most uplifting show, "America's Got Talent" would like to welcome in the new year on a high note. Virtual auditions in December are fully booked with a record number of acts signed up to perform for a chance to be featured in summer’s upcoming season 16.

But not to worry — additional dates have been added in January, giving plenty of time over the holidays to perfect your talents and have the opportunity to be a part of the "AGT" experience. Set your New Year’s resolution to finally audition for the world’s biggest stage. 

Audition right from your very own living room. No matter what city you’re in. Perfect your performance, sign up online and show what you’ve got at the virtual open calls on Jan. 13 and Jan. 23.

Reserve your spot to audition asap via a live stream video with the show’s producers at www.americasgottalentauditions.com.


