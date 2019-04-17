I will freely admit that I really don’t know a lot about birds.
My knowledge about them consists of maybe being able to identify cardinals and blue jays—two types that I used to see all the time growing up in North Carolina. But that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate the lovely, and sometimes very large, varieties of birds that we have here in Southwest Florida. The Venice Area Audubon Rookery is the perfect place to see some of those.
Well-known as a “birding hot spot,” the Venice Rookery includes an island with a deep lake around it and a walking path that circles the lake. During nesting months, (usually beginning in December and lasting through May), the Rookery is a buzzing hive of daytime activity. That’s when you can spot Great Blue Herons, Great Egrets, Anhingas, Snowy Egrets, Cattle Egrets, Glossy Ibises, Green Herons, Tricolored Herons and Black-Crowned Night Herons busily building or enhancing nests, courting, incubating eggs and raising chicks.
Through April, the Venice Area Audubon Society (VAAS) also opens its Center to the public, which is where I chose to start my day at the Rookery. Inside, I picked up a wonderful brochure that not only told me about the birds I was likely to see at the Rookery, but also showed me pictures of them. You may recall I mentioned that I am not a bird expert, so I found this very helpful.
Making my way to the Rookery, I could see it was a busy day there. There was a school field trip taking place underneath the picnic shelter and more than a dozen photographers staked out around the lake. The focus of much of their attention was the island in the middle, which was heavily populated by beautiful Snowy White Egrets.
At the start of the path, just behind the picnic shelter, there is a stand where you can pick up a flier from the Science and Environmental Council that has information about how to access an audio tour for the Rookery, as well as other watershed sites in Sarasota County. I called the phone number, punched in a short code and was treated to a narrator explaining to me what I was seeing.
As I walked around the lake, I passed by bat houses (it was the daytime, so no bats showed themselves), and then later what looked to be large gourds hanging high above the ground. I believe those were houses for the Purple Martins, which are birds that are so dark, they look black from the ground.
They obviously didn’t realize that they were about 1/20th the size of most of the birds at the Rookery, because they were flying around all willy-nilly along with the big birds. It reminded me of when I’m walking my 100+ pound Golden Retriever around the neighborhood and the teacup Chihuahua from two doors down insists on yapping in her face every time he sees her. Some animals don’t know when to stay in their lane.
Anyway, all the birds seem to peacefully coexist at the Rookery. No arguments, no jostling for territory. Much like most of us who now live in this beautiful part of the world, they all seem content to just be here—and pose for pictures, of course.
Debbie Flessner writes the Live Like a Tourist column for the Sun newspapers. You may contact her at dj@flessner.net.
