For anyone who regularly scans the local event listings, this one was worth a double-take.
Los Lobos, Feb. 11 at The Twisted Fork. Show starts at 7 p.m.
Wait, Los Lobos? The world-famous band that's been around for almost 50 years? That Los Lobos?
Yes, that Los Lobos. The band that for decades has been considered the living embodiment of the L.A. music scene, with a sound that crosses so many genres as to make the point moot. However you define it, it's a sound that took a cover band from East L.A. to international acclaim. Their soundtrack album to the 1987 movie “La Bamba” was a worldwide number one hit. They're debut major-label album, 1984's “How Will the Wolf Survive?” is among Rolling Stone magazine's top 500 albums of all time.
They're latest album, “Native Sons,” released last summer, earned a Grammy nomination, the band's 12th. Last year, Los Lobos was awarded a National Heritage Fellowship by the National Endowment for the Arts.
And they're playing at the Twisted Fork. Not bad for a venue that was something of bold experiment three years ago when “The Two Berts” as they like to call themselves – Twisted Fork owner Bert Parsley and Bert King, owner of Black Widow Harley-Davidson, announced their plan to build a full-service bar restaurant with an attached concert/event facility on the grounds of King's motorcycle dealership.
The timing of the experiment made it an uphill climb, as the Twisted Fork and Bert's Back Porch, as the concert area was dubbed, opened in the summer of 2020, right at the height of Covid restrictions. But in a way, it worked in their favor.
New restaurants are notoriously tricky places to make fly. Most crash. To have a concert venue attached raised the complexity level considerably. But Bert Parsley had an ace in the hole. His brother, Marcus Parsley, has been a musician all his life. With his playing dates greatly diminished during the pandemic, Marcus had the time come in to handle much of what goes on at the Back Porch while Bert focused on the Twisted Fork itself.
While the pandemic has been frustrating at times, it has afforded them the opportunity to learn as they go and to readjust and reinvest in the concept.
“Since I've performed in 27 countries and 49 states and seen lots of venues, I had a lot to draw from,” Marcus said.
“We're really just starting to come together after a year and a half, it's turning into more of a proper concert venue and less of an empty space that we convert into a venue for every show,” Marcus said. “It's starting to take hold and have the infrastructure.”
Part of the development has been in learning how to accommodate a big-name act. This is one area where the pandemic has slowed down their progress.
“Obviously with Covid we were careful bringing in some of the big nationals because they draw such big crowds, and they're obviously expensive to put on,” Bert said. “You want to weigh your odds carefully and be sure you're not going to lose on a show.”
A big-name band, of course, comes with a big price tag, Bert said. It isn't just for the band itself. Big name acts also have what are known as riders written into their contracts — specific requirements of their booking. They can range from prima donna demands, like Van Halen's legendary “no brown M&Ms backstage” edict to show-related requirements things like the caliber of the sound and lighting systems.
The first big act to play at the Twisted Fork was Blackberry Smoke in late April last year. It was a gamble, Bert said. To meet the rider, they had to rent a lot of sound gear and stage extensions and barricades.
“Any time you have to rent all that stuff it's impossible to make any money,” Bert said. But the concert was on a Thursday, and they banked on the event sufficiently raising their food and drink receipts. It did, receipts were nearly triple that of a typical Thursday.
It was a learning experience, and since then the Back Porch's development has been guided with the goals of versatility and the ability to meet any reasonable demands.
The Back Porch is now configured for a capacity of about 2,300. Most concerts draw between 900 and 1,800, but they have also refined their ability to accommodate that many more people, not to mention pre- and postconcert rushes. In addition to the main kitchen, which is sizable in its own right, there's a second Back Porch kitchen for events and a food truck on hand. Concert VIP packages include special food and beverage service.
“We're a full-service restaurant and we always will be,” Bert said. “But our second business, if you will, is we plan on going more in-depth with the full concert venue.”'
The trick is to make the two work together. The Back Porch is developing into an all-purpose venue, suitable for car and bike shows, outdoor movie nights and other events. The venue has already hosted wedding receptions. A second 10-by 7-foot TV screen has been added to the stage to match the one inside the restaurant. Two days after Los Lobos plays, there will be a Super Bowl viewing party.
And as the pandemic recedes, Bert said, they're looking forward to booking more big-name bands. But what's really exciting is the territory they are staking in the local entertainment scene.
“When we first opened the place, we were chasing bands all over town to come play here, and now it's the opposite,” Bert said. “Marcus' voicemail is full every day. It's nice to have found our way onto the map.”
