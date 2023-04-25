The cast of "Love, Lies, and the Doctor’s Dilemma" are, front row, Aiden Tatro as Chris, Jennifer Miles as Joan, Jim Manns as Sandy and Jan Weston as Olivia St. Clair. Back row are Taylor Dixon as Rachael and Michael Vena as Vinny the Enforcer.
Photo provided by Stephen Lineberry/Charlotte Players
Jennifer Miles as Joan expresses shock as she discovers Rachael (Taylor Dixon) in an embrace by Chris (Aiden Tatro) in the Charlotte Players production of “Love, Lies, and the Doctor’s Dilemma."
Photo provided by Stephen Lineberry/Charlotte Players
The Charlotte Players present “Love, Lies & the Doctor’s Dilemma" through April 30.
This farce involves little white lies, mistaken identities and ultimately chaos for a family and those around them.
The play involves Joan and Sandy who try to hide their relationship from Joan’s overbearing sister-in-law. So she introduces Sandy as her psychiatrist. This leads their son Chris to have to hide his identity, and a Mafia enforcer with job insecurity enters their lives as well as a neighbor Rachael who seems to have catastrophes follow her wherever she goes.
Everyone wants to bare their souls to the misbegotten Sandy, thinking that he is a real mental health professional. Will the characters make it through all the chaos and perhaps end in love?
