The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training performs William Shakespeare's 'Love's Labour's Lost'

Jackson Purdy, Trezure Coles, Rueben Wakefield and Brook Turner in the FSU Asolo Conservatory's production of "Love's Labour's Lost."

 Photo courtesy of Frank Atura

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training will close its 2022-23 season with William Shakespeare's "Love's Labour's Lost," directed and adapted by Jonathan Epstein. 

"Love's Labour's Lost" is one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies featuring a witty and hilarious plot filled with mistaken identities, mischievous pranks and romantic entanglements. The play follows the King of Navarre and his three companions as they swear to devote themselves to study and abstinence for three years. However, their plans are quickly derailed when they fall in love with the Princess of France and her ladies-in-waiting.


   
