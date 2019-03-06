Mahler at Fort Chokonikla reenactment

Arcadia writer/historian Carol Mahler performs original songs during the Fort Chokonikla reenactment, rescheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9-10 at Paynes Creek Historic State Park, 888 Lake Branch Road, Bowling Green. Rain had earlier postponed the popular event.
Recreated by state park staff and volunteers, the Fort Chokonikla reenactment portrays the 1849 Seminole attack on the Kennedy-Darling Trading Post and the subsequent founding of the fort. Vendors will offer period-specific arts and crafts, child activities, black-powder demonstrations and food. Mahler will have her books to sell and sign as well as publications by the DeSoto County Historical Society. The Park Visitors Center includes a museum that details the lives of Seminole Indians and pioneers in the 19th century. Entrance fee is $3 per vehicle, or $2 each for pedestrians or bicyclists. adam.dunham@dep.state.fl.us, 863-375-4717.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.