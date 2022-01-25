Some songs never seem to get old and they can take you back to your youth in a way nothing else can.
We all like to take that trip every now and again. For fans of a certain age – those who came of age between roughly the late '70s through the early '90s – Maiden Cane has been conducting such tours for Southwest Florida audiences for more nearly a decade.
Maiden Cane: Jim Keifer, bass; Joey Gilbert, guitar; Cliff Randi, lead vocals; Billy Day, keyboard; Pete Siracuse, guitar; and Ric Duncan, drums, are seasoned musicians who earned their chops in the age of big hair, massive concerts and monumental songs.
Like the songs themselves, musicians' shelf lives vary. At a stage when a lot of guys have traded in their guitars for pickleball racquets, the guys in Maiden Cane still feel the passion for the music, but like any longtime love it's tempered with adult perspective.
They aren't living in the past, but it's a nice place to visit, especially when they can bring an audience with them playing hits by groups like Journey, Styx, Boston, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake.
“We're dedicated to that era,” Gilbert said. “We want to awaken those memories of when you were 17 in a 1970 Chevelle and you were hearing those songs on the radio and you were with your girl. That's what we're out to do. And we've been very successful at that.”
Keifer said it was a stroke of luck when he and Gilbert met and started putting Maiden Cane together in 2013, because from the beginning they wanted the same thing, and they shaped the band to that purpose.
They've established their identity on the local music scene. But if you scan the events calendar, you won't find Maiden Cane playing a different bar every week..
“A lot of bands are in that business of play, play, play, play,” Keifer said. But they decided early on that they would follow a quality over quantity policy.
“We both had the same mindset, Gilbert said. “We only want to play events. We don't want to play bars.”
There are a couple of reasons for that. In the first place, that isn't where they are in their lives and careers. They aren't chasing dreams of rock 'n roll stardom and the lifestyle that presumably comes with the package.
“It's a drug-free band,” Keifer said. “We don't get drunk.”
They only want to rock and roll part of the night, and skip the party.
After all, they have jobs to get to and families to raise, Randi said. “For a lot of us, this has become the distraction we need to get away from everything else. This is the outlet.”
They aren't out to prove anything. They already have. “We're lucky enough that we're at the level that we get asked to open up for a lot of the nationals,” Keifer said.
“We're happy playing with our rock star friends when they come to town,” Gilbert added. “We get to live our dream, and stay local, too.”
Being in a place in their careers where they aren’t so voraciously hungry, they can savor the experience more. It’s common for musicians to swear “it’s all about the music.” For Maiden Cane, it really is. They're doing it because they love doing it, and they have the chops to do it right.
And with their chosen niche, they need to. Maiden Cane's forte is arena rock, a hard-to-define area on the rock spectrum that was a prominent part of that late '70s to early '90s period in which their concerts dwell.
“So many songs from that era that have stood the test of time,” Keifer said. But arena rock is something beyond that.
“It's one of those terms, it's hard to put into words, but your know it when you hear it,” Randi added. “There are some songs that are just great songs, you crank them up when you hear them in the car. But there are some songs that take you somewhere and they fire you up.”
Take Bon Jovi, Randi said, “They had hit after hit.” But, he said, when you hear “Livin' on a Prayer,” it puts you in a different state of mind.
That's the state Maiden Cane concerts maintain residency. It's another reason they only play concerts rather than bars. For a night, they want to take audiences back to those days of their youth, when going to a concert was one of those first, exhilarating sips of adult freedom and the songs are the soundtrack to those moments.
“It's the kind of stuff you remember hearing in an arena in the best moments of your life,” Gilbert said.
You don't want to mess with those memories, he added. An important aspect of their show is to stay true to the original songs. Anyone in the band is capable of riffing with the best of them, but when your covering a song people have loved for 35 years, they're not interested in anyone trying to reinvent the wheel.
“We play what they want to hear,” Gilbert said. “I work out the guitar solos. If it's a memorable solo, I play it exactly.”
The same goes for the vocals. Randi has a talent for adapting his voice to others singers' styles and tone. It isn't a straight-up imitation, but he tries to get the feel of the original.
If you want to call them a tribute band, Randi isn't going to quibble over semantics. “We respect those who came before us. And what we do, for lack of a better word, we call it a tribute because people know what that is, but it's really more of an homage.”
Maiden Cane doesn't imitate; they honor. That band has it own look, its own identity, which they can fully express when they are the main act and can utilize they're own stage setup. And they have a their own sound.
Three of their songs: “White Lies,” “Dead Man's Shoes” and “Fallen Angel” can be heard on indie music sites. “Dead Man's Shoes” did especially well when ReverbNation promoted it in 2016.
It's a nice added layer to the band, Randi said, another source of creative satisfaction for six guys for whom music has been a big part of their lives.
Gilbert recalled at one of Maiden Cane's first concerts, he had to laugh at himself. He scanned the crowd and, panicked, said to Keifer, “Oh my god, they're all old people.”
To which Keifer replied, “Joey, we are old people.”
Well, at least until that first chord. Rock is young people's music, even if it's just for a few timeless hours. In this area, there's a large, appreciative audience whose youthful memories replay to the same soundtrack as theirs whenever they are in the mood to rewind and unwind to music that never gets old.
“It's worked out well for us,” Gilbert said.
