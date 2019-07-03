By RUSTY PRAY
Go Correspondent
Maiden Cane, Southwest Florida’s signature arena rock band, will be returning to Punta Gorda for the first time in eight months when it plays TT’s Tiki Bar at Four Points by Sheraton on July 6. The band is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Deven Starr is scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m.
Admission is free, and TT’s will be throwing out barbecue and drink specials all night long.
“We’re excited to be playing there again,” said Jim Kiefer, bassist and manager for Maiden Cane. “We’re looking forward to seeing people we haven’t seen for a while and having a great time.”
Maiden Cane last played Punta Gorda at Haunting on the Harbor in October. The performance, it is said, knocked ‘em dead. Now the ghouls are gone and a holiday of a different tone has afforded the band an opportunity to entertain folks as part of the Fourth’s wrap-up party.
“The venue is awesome,” said Kiefer, a North Port resident. “That is what’s fun about it. You’re right on Charlotte Harbor. It’s beautiful there. It’s a good place to entertain.”
Maiden Cane is a six-piece band whose specialty is ‘70s and ‘80s arena rock.
The other members of Maiden Cane are lead vocalist Cliff Randi, guitarists Joey Gilbert and Pete Siracuse, keyboardist Billy Day and drummer Rich Duncan.
Kiefer said the band will perform for the first time one of its originals, “Alone,” written by Gilbert.
“I know people will like it,” Kiefer said.
There will be plenty of songs that require no introduction. Maiden Cane plays the music of Boston, Journey, Def Leppard Bon Jovi, Styx and Kansas — all noted for strong guitars and vocals.
The music, Randi said, is “what we grew up with. We idolized these guys. We’ve gotten to play with some of them. We try the best we can, without being a tribute band, to pay tribute to the artists that we love.”
Kiefer nodded.
“Our whole concept is to play something that somebody out there in the crowd knows,” he said. “That’s what we focus on.”
Band members also focus on developing a relationship with the audience. The showmanship is right up there with the musicianship. When the guitars start wailing and Randi takes command of the stage, fans find themselves drawn to the stage.
“Cliff gets them singing along,” Kiefer said. “They come close to the stage and start dancing. Once they come close to us, they pretty much stay there.”
That usually makes for a memorable mix of energy and excitement. And that chemistry will go a long way to providing a resounding finale to a Fourth of July weekend that begins with fireworks and ends with an explosion of music.
“This is what we do,” Kiefer said. “It’s not our job. It’s really what we love to do. It’s our passion.”
