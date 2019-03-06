Maiden Cane offering rock with a twist.
The boys in the band had been kicking around the idea for quite some time.
Suppose Maiden Cane, one of Southwest Florida’s hottest arena rock bands, broke from festival and venue bookings and put on its own show?
And what if, instead of opening the show with other bands, the local group brought in a magician and a comic to perform?
Welcome to Maiden Cane’s Music, Magic and Comedy Mayhem show, set for March 9 at the Venice Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $30.
“We’ve been kind of cultivating this idea for a little while now,” said Cliff Randi, lead vocalist and a Venice resident. “We did some themed shows with promoters and saw they worked well. We figured that, since we have a decent following, we could do this ourselves.”
“We needed to do something different,” said Jim Kiefer, the bass player, who lives in North Port. “Instead of having another band perform in front of us, why not have a magician and a comic? If we do that, we’ll be pulling in not only for music, but really good entertainment.”
The hope is, if the show goes over well, Maiden Cane would produce similar shows at venues in cities such as Tampa and Orlando.
“Everything is lined up real well for this,” Randi nodded.
The band has lined up magician Logan Light of Punta Gorda and comic John Carfi of Port Charlotte to open the show. Both are veterans of Visani Comedy Theater in Port Charlotte.
Light actually met Kiefer at Visani’s while performing close-up magic at Kiefer’s table.
“He was like, ‘Wow, we have a show coming up. We’d love to have a magician,’” Light recalled.
“I asked him for his card and told him I had a plan,” Kiefer said, laughing. “I’m thankful we went out that night.”
Kiefer followed a similar business model with Carfi, who has performed in concert with Donna Summer Dennis Miller, Michael Bolton and Kenny Rogers, among others. Carfi is no stranger to the rock-n-roll stage, having opened for several bands, including Styx and Jefferson Starship.
“Opening for a rock band is different from a club — the crowd is a little different — but it’s great fun,” said Carfi, who also has March dates at Off the Hook Comedy Club in Naples and McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre in Sarasota.
Maiden Cane is a six-piece band whose signature is ‘70s and ‘80s arena rock. It plays the music of Boston, Journey, Def Leppard Bon Jovi, Styx and Kansas — all noted for strong guitars and vocals.
The music, Randi said, is “what we grew up with. We idolized these guys. We’ve gotten to play with some of them. We try the best we can, without being a tribute band, to pay tribute to the artists that we love.”
The other members of Maiden Cane are guitarists Joey Gilbert and Pete Siracuse, keyboardist Billy Day, and drummer Rich Duncan.
Kiefer said the band members know they’re taking something of a risk.
“It’s a chance,” he said, “but this concept, I know it’s going to work. It’s the idea of trying to do it on our own instead of going through an agent or waiting for someone to call me.”
The show itself, he said, will be high-level energy, high-level musicianship, and high-level fun.
“This is not work for us,” Kiefer said. “It’s fun. We keep it like that. The minute all six of us get together, it’s on.”
