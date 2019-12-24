Make New Year's Eve a grand finale with exciting celebrations at Universal Orlando Resort

By Universal Orlando
Start 2020 in the exhilarating atmosphere of Universal Orlando Resort. With captivating experiences offered across the destination, from the high-energy character dance parties in Universal Studios Florida to the chic celebration for guests 21 and up at Universal CityWalk and unique events at Universal Orlando’s hotels, there’s no shortage of options to have a rockin’ New Year’s Eve at the most exciting theme park destination in the Universe.
Experience theme park thrills and fun for the entire family with epic New Year’s Eve festivities at Universal Studios Florida. Guests can visit the rockin’ party zones located at the Music Plaza Stage and Central Park areas of the park complete with hit music, appearances by some of guests’ favorite characters, party favors and pyrotechnics. Plus, guests will have access to the park’s thrilling and immersive attractions throughout the evening.
Enjoy the chic spectacle of “EVE at Universal CityWalk” — the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration for guests 21 and up. Featuring delicious gourmet cuisine, access to five CityWalk clubs filled with exceptional live entertainment across Orlando’s largest outdoor dance floor and more, it’s the best party this year … and next.
Delight in New Year’s Eve at Universal Orlando’s hotels, with each offering special festivities and their own unique twist on the holiday for hotel guests to ring in 2020. Guests can experience a special “Party on the Piazza” surrounded by the beauty of an Italian seaside village at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Rock their way into the New Year at Hard Rock Hotel, take in the cool surf vibe of the all-new Universal’s Endless Summer Resort — Surfside Inn and Suites or visit any other Universal Orlando hotel for a unique and vibrant way to celebrate. For more information on New Year’s Eve celebrations at Universal Orlando’s hotels, visit bit.ly/35sQ3lg.
Guests can start their New Year’s Eve celebrations early by experiencing the daytime thrills and excitement of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Running daily now through Jan. 5, they can experience Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration featuring an incredible line-up of holiday experiences that put a twist on the traditional.
