Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre presents the international hit sensation and their number one selling show of all time “Mamma Mia!” playing through Nov. 14.
The delightful characters and the timeless ABBA music makes “Mamma Mia!” the ultimate feel-good show.
Through ABBA’s greatest hits, “Mamma Mia!” tells the story of Sophie, a bride-to-be, and her search for her birth father on a beautiful Greek island. After reading her mom’s diary, Sophie secretly invites the three men her mom wrote about to her wedding. This sunny and funny tale of love, laughter, family and friendship is set to ABBA classics including “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “SOS” and the title song “Mamma Mia!”
Broadway Palm is thrilled to have raised their curtain again to provide a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures, visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking. In addition, a temperature check will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
