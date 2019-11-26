Multi-talented artist Mandy Moore rose to pop stardom with the release of 1999’s “So Real.”
Her breakout performance in the Nicholas Sparks movie “A Walk to Remember” launched an acting career that culminated in her current Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated role as Rebecca Pearson on “This is Us.”
She returns to her roots with the first album in a decade featuring the hit single “When I Wasn’t Watching.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.