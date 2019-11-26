Mandy Moore in concert

Tickets are on sale now for Mandy Moore on April 9 at the Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa.

 Photo courtesy of the Straz Center

Multi-talented artist Mandy Moore rose to pop stardom with the release of 1999’s “So Real.”

Her breakout performance in the Nicholas Sparks movie “A Walk to Remember” launched an acting career that culminated in her current Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated role as Rebecca Pearson on “This is Us.”

She returns to her roots with the first album in a decade featuring the hit single “When I Wasn’t Watching.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments