Mandy Patinkin's 'Being Alive' tour takes you on a dazzling musical journey

“Being Alive” is a collection of many of Patinkin’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.

 Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theater concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive” to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 16.

Patinkin has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in “Evita” and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Sunday in the Park with George.”


