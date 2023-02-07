Mandy Patinkin's 'Being Alive' tour takes you on a dazzling musical journey

“Being Alive” is a collection of many of Patinkin’s favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget.
Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Broadway’s master songman, Mandy Patinkin, accompanied by Adam Ben-David on piano, will bring his newest theater concert “Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive” to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Feb. 16.
Patinkin has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Patinkin won a Tony Award for his role as Che in “Evita” and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Sunday in the Park with George.”
In 1989, he began his concert career at Joseph Papp’s Public Theater in New York City. In addition to solo concerts, he has created collaborations with artists including opera star Nathan Gunn, Patti LuPone and most recently, “The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville,” with Taylor Mac.
Mandy’s newest feature film is “Before You Know It.” Other feature films include “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” “Everybody’s Hero,” “The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland,” “Men with Guns,” and “The Princess Bride.”
On television, Patinkin was seen as Judge Wackner in the “The Good Fight.” He won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series “Chicago Hope” and starred in“Criminal Minds” and “Dead Like Me” and in “Homeland” as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.
As a recording artist on CBS Records, Patinkin released two solo albums, “Mandy Patinkin” and “Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Dress Casual.” Recently on the Nonesuch label, he recorded three digital albums. In 1998 he debuted his most personal project, “Mamaloshen,” a collection of traditional, classic and contemporary songs sung entirely in Yiddish.
Ben-David has been living his “bucket list” dream of accompanying Patinkin in concert since 2016. He has been active as an arranger, music director, conductor and pianist on Broadway for the past 22 years.
