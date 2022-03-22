Manhattan Chamber Players, Milana Strezeva make musical magic

What happens when you put an energetic, all-30-something group like Manhattan Chamber Players almost close enough for audiences to touch, then have them play a Mozart string duo, a Debussy string quartet and a Dvorak piano quintet with Grand Piano Series artistic director Milana Strezeva herself on the keys?
Pure magic.
Strezeva — graduate of the famed Juilliard School, concert pianist and founding member of the award-winning Manhattan Piano Trio — has electrified this season’s audiences by stirring cutting-edge young ensembles into the piano series’ programming mix.
She explained her love of the format: “Chamber music has been part of my life since I was born. My mom was an opera singer, and my dad was a principal clarinet player at the Moldova National Opera and Ballet. We started performing together when I was 11 years old.
“It’s so important in any great chamber music collaboration to have teamwork and respect for one another. Not only do you have amazing players, you have to trust one another deeply. You have to be present in the moment and listen to one another. That’s what makes the magic happen.”
Before Luke Fleming started MCP in 2015, he had for six years been violist in a string quartet.
“It’s a natural format for drawing an audience in,” he said. “People can sit right up close to the action, which has an intimacy unlike an orchestra, and see the communication among the players on stage. Chamber music is such a human activity of communication, cooperation and compromise.”
Inspired by that democratic vision, but yearning for something different from the cemented marriage that is an established chamber group, Fleming created a groundbreaking new collective.
MCP’s fluid ensemble draws on a corps of 20 musicians representing violin, viola, cello, double bass, piano, clarinet, oboe, horn, flute and harp. It can present anything from a trio to a 13-player unconducted performance of Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”
Former students of the Curtis Institute, Juilliard School, Colburn School, New England Conservatory and Yale School of Music, MCP members share a New York base and a desire to perform together as often as they can, in groups tailored for practically anything in the chamber repertoire. Members intentionally vary from performance to performance.
“We share a common musical background and lineage, the same people as mentors,” said Fleming. “We’re all friends, we all like each other and we enjoy hanging out together. Our unanimity of approach and purpose, combined with the sheer joy of being able to play together, gives each performance palpable energy and spontaneity.”
MCP’s openness also frees members to soar with their own creative endeavors. Three such rising stars join Fleming and Strezeva in their twin March concerts.
Violinist Francisco Fullana came to New York City at 16 from Mallorca, in the Spanish Balearic Islands. The Avery Fisher Career Grant winner was recently named artist-in-residence for the 30th anniversary season of the Grammy award-winning period-instrument ensemble Apollo’s Fire, and is committed to deepening students’ understanding of 18th-century music.
In addition to performing the masterpieces, violinist Emily Daggett Smith is a champion of new music. She has premiered dozens of new works, including the world premiere of Dan Visconti’s “Silvertone,” commissioned for her debut recital in Chicago. As a founding member of the Tessera Quartet, she recorded a world-premiere album of Harold Brown’s complete works for string quartet.
Cellist Brook Speltz has been invited by musical giants like Itzhak Perlman to collaborate in chamber music recitals and tours. He also tours with the cello rock band Break of Reality, whose online video of the “Game of Thrones” theme immediately went viral. Their recent U.S. tour raised funds and awareness for public-school music programs across the country.
“Outreach has become a very important part of being a classical musician,” said Fleming. “Many of our concerts have an outreach component in local schools or community centers.”
