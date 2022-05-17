Mariachi Cobre teams up with The Venice Symphony

UnidosNow presents the acclaimed Mexican folkloric group Mariachi Cobre and the Venice Symphony on May 20 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and on May 21 at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
The concerts commemorate UnidosNow’s 10th anniversary, which has been delayed for two years due to the pandemic. Proceeds will raise funds to empower UnidosNow’s education, integration and civic engagement initiatives.
Michelle Merrill, the former associate conductor of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, will conduct both performances.
Kelly Kirschner, the board chair of UnidosNow, says that the concerts are “a metaphor of UnidosNow's work in the region over the past 12 years as we seek to present an alternative to the xenophobia that is too common in our state and nation in 2022, in particular as it relates to immigrants from Latin America. The combination of these musical groups together not only creates an amazingly rich sound, the two build upon one another in an additive way that is symbolic of how immigration is not a zero sum game.”
Kirschner describes NocheUnidos as, “a tapestry of musical delights combining the dynamic exuberance of traditional mariachi with the emotional power of a classical symphony.” He explains that the program will showcase the most treasured musical artforms of the Old and New Worlds to create an unforgettable experience. Each group will perform their own repertoire separately and also come together to perform well-known works that will leave attendees with goosebumps. He adds that UnidosNow is thrilled to announce that Gulf Coast Community Foundation is the presenting sponsor of NocheUnidos. First generation, Latina immigrant, mother, local attorney, and international FIFA soccer referee Christina Unkel is the event chair.
The poster art selected to promote the event is by artist Yulner Diaz. The work is rich in symbolism and visually conveys the metaphor and work of UnidosNow, reflecting the fusion of the new world’s emerging art forms with the old world’s creative heritage along the iconic Sarasota bayfront. The artist’s original artwork will be auctioned on May 20 at the Van Wezel event for NocheUnidos. Diaz attended Ringling College of Art and Design and is a passionate supporter of the spirit of unity.
Mariachi Cobre is one of the best known mariachi bands in the United States, performing for millions of listeners, including traveling with the Boston Pops. Originally based in Tucson, Arizona, the group was formed by guitarron and guitar player Randy Carrillo, a veteran of the first mariachi group in the U.S., Mariachi Juvenil Los Chanquitos Feos De Tucson. In addition to Carrillo, the original band included his brother, Steve Carillo, on trumpet, guitarron, vihuela and guitar, Mack Ruiz on violin and Frank Grijalva as the arranger. Mariachi Cobre has expanded to also include Chris Figueroa (violin), Hector Gama (violin), Miguel Molina (trumpet), Israel Molina (violin), Robert Martinez (vihuela), Antonio Ruiz (violin and viola), Javier Trujillo (guitarra de Golpe) and Mario Trujillo (violin).
