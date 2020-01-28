Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota opens its 2020 Venice series with “Mariachi y Más!” on Feb. 4 at the Plantation Golf & Country Club.
Tenor Guillermo Lopez Gutierrez, pianist Joseph Holt and Mariachi Tampa perform a selection of swaying Latin American tunes that includes “Jurame,” “Granada,” “Besame mucho,” “La Fiesta del Mariachi” and more.
Artist Series Concerts heads south (to Venice), and “south of the border” with “Mariachi y Más!,” a program celebrating the varied rhythms, colors and flavors that make Latin American music so exciting.
“We’ve brought together two of the area’s best interpreters of Latin American music, tenor Guillermo Lopez Gutierrez and Mariachi Tampa, for a concert that we hope will capture the musical diversity, complexity, and fun, of the music of Latin America,” says Joseph Holt, pianist and director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts, who will also be performing a series of duets with Lopez Gutierrez, including Agustín Lara’s iconic “Granada.”
A native of Sonora, Mexico, Gutierrez has been hailed as one of the most promising young voices in Mexico and the U.S. He has performed leading roles with festivals and with symphonies across the country and has been a featured performer with Opera Tampa and with Choral Artists of Sarasota.
One of Florida’s most sought-after mariachi bands, Mariachi Tampa is probably best known as the band that’s been drawing crowds to area Mi Pueblo restaurants for over 15 years.
“Guillermo mentioned just the other day how he can’t wait to perform this concert, and sing with Mariachi again,” says Holt. “We’re all excited about this program — it’s going to be a musical fiesta!”
