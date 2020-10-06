Staff Report
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens celebrates its 45 years with its annual orchid show that will not only put the orchids on display, but celebrate founder Marie Selby and other women “who have built on her legacy” at Selby Gardens.
The show, called “Women Breaking The Glasshouse Ceiling” takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 10- Nov. 29.
The Sarasota site is “the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads and ferns, epiphytes, and tropical plants,” according to a news release.
The annual fall show has had different themes, lectures, classes and events, the facility said.
“The Orchid Show will combine a spectacular display of living orchids in the Tropical Conservatory with an impressive exhibition of orchid treasures from Selby Gardens’ library and preserved collections in the Museum of Botany and the Arts,” it said. “To these will be added a stunning display of orchids and roses at the Selby House, marking the 100th anniversary of William and Marie Selby’s purchase of the property in Sarasota on which Selby Gardens now stands. The rose was one of Marie Selby’s favorite flowers and also a symbol of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.”
The fact Selby Gardens land was bought 100 years ago — at a crucial moment in women’s history — will be highlighted.
“The dynamic display in the Tropical Conservatory will celebrate the Suffrage Movement and the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. Without this landmark decision, it is hard to imagine where the progress of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens would stand today,” it said. “The orchid celebration in the Tropical Conservatory will feature the symbolic colors of the Suffragettes, which include purple for loyalty and dignity, white for purity, green for hope, and gold for light and life. The experience will be enlivened by kinetic planters that set orchids in jubilant motion.”
