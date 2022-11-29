Marie Selby Botanical Gardens continues “The Year of Photography” at its Downtown Sarasota campus with an exhibition that celebrates the stunning scientific photography of Selby Gardens’ own rare orchid collection.
“The Orchid Show 2022: Capturing the Perfect Shot,” presented by Better-Gro, is built around the massive body of beautiful photos taken by a group of dedicated volunteers who help Selby Gardens scientists document the institution’s living research collection.
The show includes original horticultural vignettes inspired by the art of scientific photography in the Tropical Conservatory, along with gallery installations in the Museum of Botany & The Arts. This year’s Orchid Show runs now through Dec. 4.
“The images we have on view capture the glorious essence of rare orchids in our collection,” said Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. “This photography is critical to the documentation of our world-renowned collection for research purposes. But visitors will immediately see that these photos stand as fine art in their own right.”
The “living art” for which Selby Gardens is well known is on full display inside the Tropical Conservatory, where installations showcasing hundreds of live orchids in artistic arrangements pay homage to the practice of photography by playing with lenses and mirrors.
Different collection specimens will be rotated into the show throughout its duration, helping to ensure a new experience with repeat visits.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.