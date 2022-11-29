Marie Selby Botanical Gardens continues “The Year of Photography” at its Downtown Sarasota campus with an exhibition that celebrates the stunning scientific photography of Selby Gardens’ own rare orchid collection.

“The Orchid Show 2022: Capturing the Perfect Shot,” presented by Better-Gro, is built around the massive body of beautiful photos taken by a group of dedicated volunteers who help Selby Gardens scientists document the institution’s living research collection.


