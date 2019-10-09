Staff Report
The 14th annual Master Gardener Plant Sale and EdFest is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12, at the UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County office and grounds.
At this family-friendly event, choose from among hundreds of shrubs, trees, palms, annuals, herbs and other plant varieties identified as “Florida-friendly” by the University of Florida, and receive gardening along with landscaping advice from Extension-trained Master Gardener volunteers.
EdFest booths and demonstrations will highlight the array of programs and services offered through Extension, from gardening advice to youth development.
Admission is free, with plant purchases available by cash or check. Proceeds from sales benefit the Sarasota County Master Gardener program efforts to support school gardens and community projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.