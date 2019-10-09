Plant Sale

A Master Gardener Volunteer program member, right, helps a customer at the 13th annual Master Gardener Plant Sale and EdFest in October 2018.

 PHOTO BY UF/IFAS EXTENSION SARASOTA COUNTY

Staff Report

The 14th annual Master Gardener Plant Sale and EdFest is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12, at the UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County office and grounds.

At this family-friendly event, choose from among hundreds of shrubs, trees, palms, annuals, herbs and other plant varieties identified as “Florida-friendly” by the University of Florida, and receive gardening along with landscaping advice from Extension-trained Master Gardener volunteers.

EdFest booths and demonstrations will highlight the array of programs and services offered through Extension, from gardening advice to youth development.

Admission is free, with plant purchases available by cash or check. Proceeds from sales benefit the Sarasota County Master Gardener program efforts to support school gardens and community projects.

