Meet Loaf tribute keeps dual legacy alive

Shortly after rock composer Jim Steinman’s sudden passing at 73, Meat Loaf (a.k.a. Marvin Lee Aday) told Rolling Stone that they’d been the centerpiece of each other’s lives.
Less than a year after his musical soulmate passed, Aday himself would die at 74.
“I guess they couldn’t live topside without each other,” said Benny Israel, lead singer for “Meet Loaf: The Ultimate Tribute”— the only tribute that pays equal homage to both the larger-than-life rocker and Steinman, who composed Meat Loaf’s best-selling 1977 “Bat Out of Hell” opus.
When the Meet Loaf tribute hit the cross-country road this summer, they honored both rock legends by calling it the “Heaven Can Wait National Summer Tour.”
Israel has been performing rock covers in South Florida for the last 13 years.
“My buddy Scott Curry, our current guitarist, was in a tribute band playing on big stages for big crowds. I asked him, ‘How do we get into that world?’ He thought about it and came back with Meat Loaf.
“I said, ‘Well, I love Meat Loaf, but I think I know only two of his songs.’”
It turned out that, between them, Marvin Lee Aday and Jim Steinman were far more prolific than Israel had suspected.
“‘I’d Do Anything for Love’ was the song I knew best, so I put my vocals down and Scott said, ‘I think we’ve got something!’”
Israel has a near-operatic vocal range that lets him mimic just about any male recording artist from Elton John to Freddie Mercury and Lindsey Buckingham. Meat Loaf’s own astonishing range, from falsetto down to a barrel-chested Wagnerian tenor, came naturally.
“I dove deep into Jim Steinman’s work and fell in love with the songwriting and musicality of it,” he said.
Israel’s wife, Ariel Eva, brings solid musical theater chops to the show.
“She’s my rock,” he said. “Without her, the success of this band would not be. And even though we didn’t grow up with that late 1970s/1980s music, Ariel and I truly love what we’re doing with both Steinman and Meat Loaf.”
Israel, his firecracker partner and their six-piece band perform Meat Loaf favorites like “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” as well as other Steinman hits “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion, “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, Cher’s “Dead Ringer for Love,” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” by Air Supply.
Israel says, “I love the theatricality that we give this show. It’s really a rock opera, and we’re excited to bring that to Gulf Theater.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.