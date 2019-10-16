Meet slime-world superstars at Slime Blowout

For the first time, a slime convention is coming to Sarasota.
The Slime Blowout, taking place on Oct. 19 at the Robarts Arena, promises to be the largest gathering of slime enthusiasts on the Gulf Coast.
The event will feature a variety of exciting slime-related activities like a slime market, a slime swap, contests, classes on how to make different kinds of slime, a DJ and more. The Slime Blowout also offers an opportunity to meet your favorite slimers as slime-world superstars like @peachybbies, @pianoslimeshoppe, @satisfactorystore, @cornwithslime, @theslimebasin, @fudgeslimes and others will be making special appearances and selling their amazing products. These slimers have over a million followers around the world.
The Slime Blowout will also host the ASMR Film Festival, one of the world’s first festivals of this kind, focusing on viral autonomous sensory meridian response videos that feature “satisfying sounds.” These videos, extremely popular on Instagram, Youtube and other social media networks, can be involving slime, food, whispers, brushing or numerous other special sounds.
The slime trend has been taking America and the world by storm. It has been featured recently in the New York Times, which described the stress-relieving aspects of this fun hobby, very popular among teenagers. Slime has “bloomed into a symbol of modern childhood,“ noted the article.
The Slime Blowout is being organized by the Sarasota native Bryn Famiglio, an avid slimer herself (under the Instagram account Pineapple Sweet Slimes) and the production company Radiant Island (led by Petra and Paul Ratner).
