The public will have two opportunities to meet Andy Sandberg, the new artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat. The first of these two free events is Jan. 24 at the Hermitage Palm House. The second is Jan. 28 at the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County. Each event features a reception with light refreshments, a short talk by Sandberg at 5:30 p.m., which follows with a Q&A. Flutist Claire Chase and Hermitage artist-in-residence will offer a brief performance at each event.
“We recognize that not everyone knows about the Hermitage,” says Sandberg. “Or they might know the Hermitage name but don’t fully understand the breadth of our regional programming and the invaluable support we provide to artists across multiple disciplines. We felt these forums would be a good opportunity for me to introduce myself to the community and explain what has drawn me to Sarasota County—and specifically to the Hermitage. Plus, this is a chance to hear from members of our community, and to share some thoughts about what’s possible for the future of this unique and vital organization.”
“There are special times in the life of any nonprofit that are especially important and seminal,” says Hermitage trustee David Green. “This is one of those times for the Hermitage Artist Retreat. We are so proud and honored to introduce to the Sarasota community, Andy Sandberg, our new artistic director and CEO. When we started our search, we were looking for someone who would bring enthusiasm, passion, in-depth experience, strategic thought, and boundless leadership to take the Hermitage to the next level. We were reaching high and knew that we might not be able to find someone with all these qualities. But we did. We encourage you to come meet Andy and hear his vision of the bright future for the Hermitage and its positive effect on the arts and cultural community we love so much.”
Andy Sandberg was announced as artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage in December 2019. An accomplished director, writer, and Tony Award-winning producer whose national and international career has been committed to new work and artist development, Sandberg was selected to lead the organization following an extensive national search.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.