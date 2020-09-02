Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going full Hollywood.
After pulling back from Buckingham Palace and moving to Los Angeles this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have inked a deal with Netflix.
The couple will churn out content ranging from documentaries to shows for tots, Reuters reported Wednesday morning.
The exact terms of the agreement weren't immediately clear.
"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement, according to Reuters. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."
Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 35, agreed to surrender the loftiest royal titles in January. They shied away from the blistering British media spotlight that fixed on them and their small son, Archie.
