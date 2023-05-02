Melissa Etheridge set to take the stage with her confessional lyrics and raspy vocals

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.

 Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Melissa Etheridge takes the stage on May 10 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on May 10.

Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy in 1992.


   
