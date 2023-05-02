Melissa Etheridge set to take the stage with her confessional lyrics and raspy vocals

Melissa Etheridge takes the stage on May 10 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on May 10.
Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy in 1992.
Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, "Yes I Am" (1993). The collection featured the hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance.
In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, "Your Little Secret," which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over." Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.
Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades.
In February 2007, Melissa Etheridge celebrated a career milestone with a victory in the “Best Song” category at the Academy Awards for “I Need to Wake Up,” written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, "An Inconvenient Truth." As a performer and songwriter, Etheridge has shown herself to be an artist who has never allowed “inconvenient truths” to keep her down.
In 2021, Etheridge released a new album called "One Way Out." The nine-track album is a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that never made the cut. The time is finally right, and fans will finally get a deeper glimpse to who Etheridge was then.
