Memphis Motown Soul Experience lifts the musical soul and spirit

There’s nothing like the sounds of Motown legends to lift the musical soul and spirit.
And The Memphis Motown Soul Experience will do just that for fans of that classic sound in Southwest Florida.
With singing, dancing and a roaring good-time, Memphis Motown gets audiences grooving and moving right out of their seats, transporting fans back to a time filled with big bands, big personalities and big music.
The Memphis Motown Soul Experience offers classic performances of music by The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Four Tops, The Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas and other legends of Motown.
“I grew up with all the Motown stuff,'' drummer and band representative David Radford said. “It's really a blessing that I get to do all this variety of music.”
Radford plays the drums for the Motown tribute, and also other bands from that era such as The Beatles and Roy Orbison.
“Everybody is glad to get out and have a good time,” Radford said regarding the Motown experience.
“I like the shows where there are some singalongs and people remember back to when they first heard this song or that song, and people enjoy that,” he said, “... where it's not just us up there playing the songs, that's the show and see you later.”
“There is a little bit of personality and humor and keeping the things fun and people seem to like that.”
The group was founded by producer Derrick Hadley in 2005 to bring Motown’s legendary music to fans everywhere.
