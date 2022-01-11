The Memphis Motown Soul Experience is sure to lift you right out of your seats and transport you back to a time filled with big bands, big personalities and big music.
A tribute to the many artists and great songs from the classic Motown years, you can expect to hear smash hits by the Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and more.
The Memphis Motown Soul Experience was founded by producer Derrick Hadley in 2005 to bring legendary and love music to fans everywhere.
Their unique and family-friendly show is still a favorite and their classic group sound and approach never loses its universal appeal.
The group has toured extensively performing at outdoor events, cruise ships, casinos and adult communities.
They have performed for Mary Wilson of The Supremes, Michelle Obama and many others.
Hadley was born in Manhattan, New York. He attended Dillard School of The Performing arts in Fort Lauderdale and his musical background was deeply rooted in a family tradition of providing music to the community. His maternal grandmother attended New England Conservatory in Boston during the roaring 20s but his mother -- an accomplished pianist and a choral music teacher -- had the biggest impact on his early vocal development.
The power behind Hadley’s voice was developed and nurtured while singing gospel in the youth AME church choir from as early as 13 years old.
He has mastered various styles ranging from Broadway to Motown, along with R&B, jazz and traditional pop tunes.
His vocal versatility has given him the ability to perform a variety of styles from different backgrounds.
Hadley spent the majority of his earlier entertainment career performing in off-Broadway shows and performing a one-man singing act he developed after working for the Songs of Broadway company from 1987 to 1994.
