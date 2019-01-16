In Joe Simonelli’s comedy “Men are Dogs” therapist Cecelia Monahan offers somewhat unorthodox methods of support for single women suffering from serious relationship problems.
“Simonelli is a keen observer of life who creates characters that are true to life. Audiences will recognize women they know in this play, sympathize with them and ultimately laugh along with them as they deal with hysterical roleplaying solutions,” commented the play’s director Ric Goodwin.
Goodwin, who realizes the importance of portraying a patient’s “back story” encourages actors to understand their characters as real true-to-life human beings.
“In a special rehearsal Ric asked us to write about who our characters are, and why they feel so bad about themselves. My character is exactly like someone I know,” explained Lisa Pindara who portrays patient Loretta Morris, a sophisticated secretary with low self-esteem. Pindara’s mother, Lora Resignato, a real-life nurse, portrays Jane Randolph, a nurse whose boyfriend needs a mother more than a girlfriend. “Jane feels used, like a door mat,” according to Resignato.
Terry Williams, as Allison Taylor, portrays a hair dresser who is constantly making wrong choices. “Everybody knows someone like her,” exclaimed Williams. Kathy Kovarik, acts as Madeline Weinberg, a talented literary agent who has been in therapy for five years.
“She doesn’t seem to realize that her boyfriends all want to promote their own careers and don’t really care for her,” said Kovarik. Of course therapist, Cecilia Monahan, played by Wendi Scianna, has a monumental task. She pays actors to interact with patients because she believes dialogue will help them resolve relationship issues. “I love portraying complex characters, and Cecilia has more than just patients to deal with. She must deal with her overbearing mother and her own feelings about men in general,” explained Scianna.
“I play an old fashioned mother who wants her daughter to date. I give unsolicited advice about everything,” added Joni Anton who acts as Cecilia’s mother, Rose Monahan. Both male actors enjoy comedic roles. Will Horton, as paid actor, Tony Rumson, becomes enlightened about male/female relationships.
“At first he’s only roleplaying for the money,” commented Horton. On the other hand the character Bob Crowley, played by Jim Manns, is a substitute delivery man who stirs up lots of emotions. “I have great lines in this play, and much of what I have to say is directed to the therapist herself,” commented Manns.
Playhouse regulars will recognize all the actors in this comedy except for one, Kathy Kovarik, who just relocated here. “I stopped by and decided to try for this part where every laugh works,” she remarked. “This show adds a new dimension by having a discussion with the playwright, Joe Simonelli, included. Having a talk back after the first three shows is a first for me at Lemon Bay Playhouse where I’ve volunteered for 10 years,” said Jim Sciarello.
Reserved tickets for “Men Are Dogs” at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood are $20 each. Student tickets, $14, and group tickets are available. Call 941-475-6756 or go online at LemonBayPlayhouse.com.
The plays run from Jan.16-Feb. 10 with performances Wedesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
