Originally opening in a late 1930s Jacksonville building in 1992 by the Davoli family, the Metro Diner has kept up an impressive expansion rate. Not only are there now seven Metro Diners in Jacksonville, but the one that just opened in South Venice in March is one of 140 total throughout the country.
Despite the large size of the company, each of the Metro Diners share a slogan — “Where the Locals Eat.” That’s because the corporately-owned restaurants also share the common goal of being productive participants in the communities where they operate.
Rich Johnson, formerly with Outback Steakhouse for 13 years, is the managing partner of Metro Diner’s Venice location. He moved with his young family from Colorado to help open this site and couldn’t be more pleased with his decision.
“We are happy to not just run a business here, but to live in this community,” he said. “People in Venice come here for that Metro Diner comfort food, but also the warm, genuine feeling they get when they walk in the door.”
The restaurant brand is known for its “comfort food with a flair,” which means that customers can find what would be considered diner-type food, like grilled sandwiches and burgers. But the grilled sandwich may be something like the Metro Club, which consists of ham, turkey, bacon, swiss and cheddar cheeses and the burger could be the Holy Davoli, which is a burger stuffed between two grilled cheese sandwiches and toppings.
Terri Sherman is the manager of Metro Diner Venice and says Venetians seem to love the food they’re finding there.
“Our biggest seller is our fried chicken and waffles, which is a half a fried chicken and Belgian Waffle, topped with powdered sugar and our homemade Strawberry Butter,” she said. “The next favorite would have to be the Charleston Shrimp and Grits. It doesn’t have loose grits, we make grit cakes and infuse them with cheese, roasted red peppers and Andouille sausage.”
In regard to Metro Diner’s involvement with the Venice community, their staff has hit the ground running. In September, they partnered with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to help raise more than $7,000 for local research and in December they partnered with the Loveland Center in a holiday celebration that included performances by the Loveland choir.
Coming up on February 8th, they will be co-sponsoring the Metro Diner Sarasota Music Half Marathon, along with their Sarasota Metro Diner counterpart. Proceeds from that event will benefit several Sarasota County school music programs, as well as Girl Scouts of the Gulf Coast of Florida, Future Business Leaders of America, the Rotary Club of Sarasota Bay, Mothers Helping Mothers, Southeastern Guide Dogs and more.
Though nothing has been finalized as of right now, the company is looking at opening additional Metro Diners in both Bradenton and Port Charlotte. In the meantime, Sherman says that she and her staff have felt welcomed by the town of Venice and they’re all very happy to be a part of such a special community.
“These are not employees to me, they are literally my family,” she said. “Here at Metro Diner, we preach ‘family’, and we also believe in the concept of ‘local.’ It’s important to all of us to be a great neighbor and continue to build partnerships with the community.”
Metro Diner is located at 2053 South Tamiami Trail in Venice. It’s open daily at 7 a.m. and closes at 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Breakfast can be ordered all day. The restaurant has also now opened up its catering operations, so is available to take care of all your catering needs large and small. For more information, visit the website at https://metrodiner.com/locations/florida/venice or call 941-451-2832.
