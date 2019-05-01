Miami’s Voces de Americas Mariachi Band Coming to Punta Gorda

On May 3, at 7 p.m. celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda as it closes a stellar season of concerts & cabarets by bringing to Punta Gorda the renowned Miami Mariachi band Voces de America. This fantastic group performs beautiful, exciting South of the Border music and dance that will make the audience happy they haven’t left for northern climates.
This special event is cabaret-style, so bring your own snacks and drinks, put on some festive outfits and get ready to have a blast. Individual ticket $20; reserve a table of 6 for $100 or 8 for $120. It’s a party.
Call 941-637-1655 to reserve a table or visit the PGIA website, www.pgica.org for individual ticket purchases online.
