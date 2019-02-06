Michael Baron and Priscila Navarro: 'One Piano, Four Hands'

The Sarasota Concert Association's free Music Matinees series continues its 2018-2019 season with pianists Michael Baron and Priscila Navarro, at noon on Feb. 6, in David Cohen Hall at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The program includes works by Franz Schubert, Antonín Dvořák, George Gershwin, and Franz Liszt.
Audience members are encouraged to arrive early as seating is limited and no reservations are accepted.
An award-winning concert pianist, Dr. Michael Baron performs more than 40 concerts each year, including annual tours of Europe and engagements throughout the United States, Asia, and South America. His virtuosity and musicianship regularly garner the highest critical acclaim. Baron serves as the Myra and Van Williams Distinguished Professor of Music and Head of Keyboard Studies at the Bower School of Music at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. He is also Honorary Professor of Music at Yantai University and Hubei University in the People’s Republic of China. Baron is the director of several summer music festivals in Europe and is an official International Steinway Artist.
Peruvian pianist Priscila Navarro performs solo recitals, major chamber works, and concerti with orchestras throughout the United States, Europe, and South America. Navarro is the winner of multiple national and international completions, including competitions devoted to Chopin, Beethoven, and Liszt. She made her Carnegie Hall solo recital debut in 2013, and currently studies at the Academia Pianistica Internazionale Incontri Col Maestro in Imola, Italy, the leading academy in Europe for young emerging concert artists, while simultaneously working on her doctorate at the University of Miami.
Music Matinees is a series of free concerts featuring performances by high-caliber, area-based artists. The series is designed to offer a wide variety of musical genres, including classical, folk, and jazz, featuring both vocal and instrumental performers. The 2019 Music Matinees concert season continues with Sarasota Opera Studio Artists (March 6) and Hein Jung, soprano, and Grigorios Zamparas, piano (April 10).
All Music Matinees performances are free and at noon at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Seating is open; no reservations accepted. For more information, email Gail Berenson at berenson@ohio.edu or Charles Turon at turonc@gmail.com.
