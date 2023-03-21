Michael Bolton brings a 'Spark of Light'

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall welcomes Michael Bolton to Sarasota on March 26.
Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winner and Emmy nominated singer, songwriter and humanitarian, who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world.
Bolton remains committed to and recognized for humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities, advocating on behalf of women and children at risk for more than 25 years.
Celebrating more than 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, Bolton won two Grammy Awards for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance, six American Music Awards, three Emmy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Bolton became a viral sensation in The Lonely Island’s Emmy nominated video, “Captain Jack Sparrow” that launched on "Saturday Night Live" and has racked up over 220 million views on YouTube. He earned another Emmy nod for his collaborations with the Screen Junkies channel popular “Honest Trailers” and partnered with Funny Or Die to release a spoof on the cult-classic "Office Space."
Bolton executive produced and starred in the Netflix show "Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Valentine’s Special" which has become a seasonal cult classic.
Bolton's songs include “Go the Distance," "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," "When a Man Loves a Woman," "'To Love Somebody" and many more.
"Spark of Light" is the new single from Bolton's first studio album of all original music in almost 15 years.
