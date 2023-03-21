Michael Bolton brings a 'Spark of Light'

Michael Bolton is best known for popular songs including "How Am I Supposed to Live Without You," "When a Man Loves a Woman," "'To Love Somebody" and his new single "Spark of Light."

 Photo provided

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall welcomes Michael Bolton to Sarasota on March 26.

Bolton is a multiple Grammy Award-winner and Emmy nominated singer, songwriter and humanitarian, who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world.


