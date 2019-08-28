Micro Wrestling Federation: Micro wrestlers body slam, bear hug and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action

By Jack Darrell
Micro Wrestling Federation
The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under 5 feet tall. It’s going to be pandemonium as the micro wrestlers body slam, bear hug and headlock throughout an evening of nonstop action. Four incredible matches take place during the two hour event which will provide fun for the entire family. Matches include:
Two Single Micro Matches: Who are the toughest Micro wrestlers?
Micro Brawl: Body slams, suplexes and punches to the face can take place anywhere in the venue.
Micro Royal Rumble: All the micro superstars enter the squared circle and stand tiny toe to tiny toe against one another in the main event. The belt is on the line and only one micro wrestler will leave as champion.
The event will be held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte on Sept. 6. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This is an all-ages, family-friendly event.
General admission is $15 in advance purchased online and $20 at the door. Rows two and three are $25 while ringside is $30. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.MicroWrestling.com.
