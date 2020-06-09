Get ready country music fans. A piece of Nashville is coming to Punta Gorda.
The Suncoast Country Opry Show, LLC and The Military Heritage Museum announced their partnership and agreement to bring live country music shows to the Gulf Theater, located inside the museum. These unique country music variety shows will be officially billed as “The Grand Ole Punta Gorda Opry.”
Johnny Lee Howard, a Nashville recording artist and resident of Englewood, is the president of SCCOS. He and Gary Butler, executive director at the Military Heritage Museum, have teamed together to bring this entertainment package to life in Punta Gorda.
Each show is ticketed and each can be seen live — either in-person at the theater or via a live stream broadcast over the internet.
The Grand Ole Punta Gorda Opry will debut at 2 p.m. July 12, with a tribute to one of country music’s most loved artists, the late Joe Diffie. Diffie died earlier this year from complications relating to Covid-19.
“It’s sort of a mouthful to say and write (The Grand Ole Punta Gorda Opry), so we’re just referring to this whole deal as ‘The Opry,’” Howard says. “The Opry is a dream come true for me. I have always believed that our community is thirsty for high-quality country music entertainment and variety. A place where fans can gather in appreciation for the music they love to listen to and see it performed live at a professional level. The Grand Ole Opry show in Nashville, Tenn. is the model that we’re shooting for.” But Howard is quick to point out that his opry show has one very distinct feature that separates it from that other Grand Ole Opry, “It’s a whole lot sunnier and warmer here in Punta Gorda, Florida.”
Howard proudly points out that the foundation of his shows is cemented in high-caliber musicianship, exceptional talent and variety. “Two things we admire most about the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville is that the core musicians in the show rarely change from week to week. They are among the best in music. And, of course, no two shows are alike. Each show presents something new for the fans.
“Our partnership with SCCOS provides us with a tremendous opportunity to showcase our fabulous Gulf Theater, while broadening our visibility in the community. These shows are fantastic and we are thrilled to be able to host them at our unique venue right here in Punta Gorda,” said Butler.
The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
