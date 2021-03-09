Military Heritage Museum celebrates National Genealogy Day

The Military Heritage Museum will celebrate National Genealogy Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13.
Genealogy Day inspires you to learn who your ancestors were, where they have lived and what they did for a living. By celebrating this day, you are looking back into your heritage and thereby recognizing your family history.
There will be a free presentation and workshop on genealogy and how to trace your heritage starting at 11 a.m.
Volunteers from the Hickory Bluff Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Charlotte Chapter Florida Society Sons of the American Revolution, as well as the Military Heritage Museum will be available afterward to assist you in getting starting. This event is sponsored by the Hickory Bluff Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the Charlotte Chapter Florida Society Sons of the American Revolution.
Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America's future through better education for children.
DAR members volunteer millions of service hours annually in their local communities including supporting active duty military personnel and assisting veteran patients, awarding thousands of dollars in scholarships and financial aid each year to students, and supporting schools for underserved children with annual donations exceeding one million dollars.
As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts 190,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion , or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
