Military Heritage Museum hosts car show

The Military Heritage Museum will kick off its 2020-21 season of events and activities on Oct. 31. The museum will host the Punta Gorda Isles Car Club for the first ever car show.
The show will include a variety of antique, classic and collectable cars, as well as the museum's latest artifact — a 1962 restored Ford M151 Military utility tactical truck.
The car show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is free; however donations to the museum are greatly appreciated.
At 2:30 p.m., the Gulf Theater will feature the documentary "The Best Military Vehicles." This is a film that captures some of the most interesting and unusual military vehicles in preservation toady, and many of their owners tell their detailed history.
Other activities for that day will include the Pink Pickle food truck, as well as many activities taking place in the museum, including the tanks, as well as flight and ship simulators.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
