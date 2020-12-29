The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will present the beginning of a 2021 concert series in the Gulf Theater in January and February. Here's a preview of what's coming:
The Best of Broadway with Soprano Jodi Keogan —Jan. 16
From Broadway to classical to the Great American Songbook, Jodi Keogan's versatility as a classical, Broadway, Big Band singer exemplifies both her skills and flexibility to effortlessly cross-over from one genre of music to another. She performs from Connecticut to Naples, Florida and across the great pond into Europe. Keogan's performances dually impress her audiences with her grace and charisma, only leaving them wanting more.
Never Stop Believin’: A Tribute to Journey —Jan. 30
In their Gulf Theater debut, Never Stop Believin’ is the only Journey show that pays tribute to the look and sound of Journey from the '70s and '80s. The show starts out like seeing Journey playing the Evolution and Departure albums in 1978 then jumps to the mid-'80s look with a costume change mid-show and you are seeing the Escape and Frontiers albums tour. Never Stop Believin’ is fronted by the incredible vocals and presence of Billy Lindley, who looks and sounds just like Steve Perry. The band plays the songs note for note with four part live vocal harmony.
The Brooklyn Boys: A Tribute to Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow — Feb. 6
Imagine if Barry Manilow and Neil Diamond Toured together in their prime? The Brooklyn Boys is one amazing band performing two tribute acts in one night. Jonathan Elgart portrays his childhood heroes and you will be amazed as he sounds just like each artist. One great set of each act, Plus the costumes, the '70s schtick and stories, and the sing along songs all night.
The Rat Pack Now: A Tribute to Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. — Feb. 12
Bringing legends back to life, The Rat Pack Now is a world class tribute show recapturing the music, style, comedy and camaraderie of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. Individually, each one of these talented tribute artists can wow the crowd on his own ... put them together and you've got an unforgettable powerhouse of a show.
Streetlife Serenader: A Tribute to Billy Joel — Feb. 20
Streetlife Serenader catalogues the legend that is Billy Joel — a multiple Grammy Award winner, member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors.
The Beach Buoys: A Beach Boys Tribute — Feb. 26
The Beach Buoys are seasoned, working musicians who have taken great effort to recreate the look, sound and feel of a live Beach Boys performance circa 1965. The approach is not to simply “cover” Beach Boys music. The approach is to offer a “true tribute” to the Beach Boys.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.