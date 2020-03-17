The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host National Rosie the Riveter Day on March 21. Rosie the Riveter was the star of a campaign aimed at recruiting female workers for defense industries during World War II, and she became an iconic image of working women.
American women entered the workforce in massive numbers during the war, as male enlistment left gaping holes in the industrial labor force.
Between 1940 and 1945, the female percentage of the U.S. workforce increased from 27% to nearly 37% and by 1945 nearly one out of every four married women worked outside the home.
While women during World War II worked in a variety of positions previously unavailable to them, the aviation industry saw the greatest increase in female workers. More than 310,000 women worked in the aircraft industry in 1943, making up 65% of the industry’s total workforce (compared to just 1% in the pre-war years). The munitions industry also heavily recruited women workers, as seen in the U.S. government’s Rosie the Riveter propaganda campaign.
Based on a real-life munitions worker, but primarily a fictitious character, the strong, bandanna-clad Rosie became a very successful recruitment tool in American history, and the most iconic image of working women in the World War II era. Seen in movies, newspapers, articles, photos and posters, the Rosie the Riveter campaign stressed the patriotic need for women to enter the workforce.
On May 29, 1943, The Saturday Evening Post published a cover image by the artist Norman Rockwell, portraying Rosie with a flag in the background and a copy of Adolf Hitler’s racist tract “Mein Kampf” under her feet.
Though Rockwell’s image may be a commonly known version of Rosie the Riveter, her prototype was actually created in 1942 by a Pittsburgh artist named J. Howard Miller, and was featured on a poster for Westinghouse Electric Corporation under the headline “We Can Do It!” Early in 1943, a popular song debuted called “Rosie the Riveter,” written by Redd Evans and John Jacob Loeb, and the name went down in history.
The true identity of Rosie the Riveter has been the subject of considerable debate.
For years, the inspiration for the woman in the Westinghouse poster was believed to be Geraldine Hoff Doyle of Michigan, who worked in a Navy machine shop during World War II.
Other sources claim that Rosie was actually Rose Will Monroe, who worked as a riveter at the Willow Run Bomber Plant near Detroit. Monroe also was featured in a promotional film for war bonds. And Rosalind P. Walter from Long Island, New York, is known to be the Rosie from the popular song by Evans and Loeb. Walter was, in fact, a riveter on Corsair fighter planes.
But the most credible claim on Rosie’s legacy came from Naomi Parker Fraley, who photographed working in the machine shop at the Alameda, California Naval Air Station. In the 1942 photo, she is sporting a telltale polka-dotted bandana. Fraley passed away in January 2018.
The museum event will feature a Rosie documentary by PBS, in the Academy Library at 1 p.m.
A guest lecture by Susan K. Moyer from the National Rosie the Riveter Foundation will follow at 1:30 p.m., then a social hour in the Gift Shop at 2:30 p.m. caps off the day. Come and share your Rosie stories. Refreshments will be provided.
