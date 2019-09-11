By Lynne Matthews
Military Heritage Museum
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will be host to a 9/11 Remembrance and Patriotic Tribute by the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble in the Gulf Theater at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In remembrance of 9/11, the wind ensemble will perform a selection of music to commemorate those souls who died on that day. Selections will include “Flight of Valor,” which will salute the heroes of United Flight 93 and “For Our Heroes” which will honor our first responders. The wind ensemble will also perform a wonderful selection of patriotic pieces such as “God Bless America” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth” and many more selections.
Sun Coast Wind Ensemble is comprised of 50-plus musicians from surrounding cities and counties. Musicians from Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood and Arcadia combine their talents to perform at various venues throughout the year. The concert wind ensemble has performed at Island Walk Community, Patriot’s Park in Venice, Venice Yacht Club, Suncoast MC Church and many other locations.
The wind ensemble is directed by Lynn Cleary, who is entering her second year as the director of the group and brings with her many years of teaching experience in music. Cleary taught instrumental music at the secondary level as well as being a school administrator in Michigan before retiring to Florida.
The cost for admission will be $15 online or at the door.
The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
For more information, call 941-575-9002 or online at www.freedomisntfree.org.
