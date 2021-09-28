During the month of October, the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a series of events titled "The Forever War," commemorating the 20th anniversary of the War in Afghanistan.
Beginning with the October 2001 launch of United States military operations in Afghanistan, code name Operation Enduring Freedom, through the evacuation from Kabul in August of 2021, the Military Heritage Museum will provide throughout the month of October, an in-depth multi-dimensional understanding of the War in Afghanistan. Activities include a lecture by historian Lieutenant Colonel Justin Chumak (retired), War in Afghanistan special exhibit, selected documentaries taking place each week in the Gulf Theater and simulated missions over Afghanistan on the Museum’s flight simulators.
Lecture: Oct. 7, Noon to 2 p.m.
The signature event of the commemoration will be "A Reflection on the War in Afghanistan" lecture led by historian Justin Chumak, LTC. Colonel (retired). Having three combat tours in Afghanistan (2004-2005, 2009-2010 and 2012-2013), Chumak will provide visitors a unique perspective to the war, its beginnings, and its conclusion. Among his many military positions, Chumak is also a graduate of the Military History Instructors Course at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, a certified Military Historian with the Army, deputy chief docent and a lead educator at the Military Heritage Museum. Following the lecture, the documentary “Operation Enduring Freedom” will be shown in the theater. Participation in the lecture and documentary is free and open to the public.
War in Afghanistan Special Exhibit
This special exhibit will be on display from Oct. 4-20 and will feature graphics, videos and artifacts related to the War in Afghanistan.
Documentary Series*
Week of Oct. 5-9: PBS Frontline: Obama’s War (2009, Oct. 13) — “Tens of thousands of fresh American troops are now on the move in Afghanistan, led by a new commander and armed with a counterinsurgency plan that builds on the lessons of Iraq. But can U.S. forces succeed in a land long known as the ‘graveyard of empires’?”
Week of Oct. 12-16: PBS Frontline: Bad Voodoo’s War (2008, April 1) — “In June 2007, as the American military surge reached its peak, a band of National Guard infantrymen who call themselves ‘The Bad Voodoo Platoon’ was deployed to Iraq. To capture a vivid, first-person account of the new realities of war in Iraq, director Deborah Scranton created ‘a virtual embed’ with the platoon, supplying cameras to the soldier so they could record and tell the story of their war.”
Week of Oct. 19-23: PBS Frontline: Kill/Capture (2011, May 10) — “Frontline producers carry out an in-depth investigation into the United States’ unprecedented campaign of targeted killing. Frontline also enters the lawless border regions of Afghanistan and Pakistan — making contact with defiant Taliban militia leaders and meeting with the US Special Forces who are targeting them.”
Week of Oct. 26-30 - PBS Frontline: The Rise of ISIS (2014, Oct. 28) — “Frontline investigates the miscalculations and mistakes behind the brutal rise of ISIS. Correspondent Martin Smith reports from Iraq on how the country began coming undone after the American withdrawal and what it means for the US to be fighting there again.”
Flight Simulators: Tour of Afghanistan from the Skies*
After taking off from Bagram Air Base in Parvan Province, visitors will take control of an AC 130 Gunship on a reconnaissance mission flying over significant battle sites that took place during the War of Afghanistan. Flight Simulator tours will take place on the following Tuesdays: Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26.
*Included in daily admission fees.
The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
