Military Heritage Museum hosts tribute to World War II Merchant Marine hero

The Military Heritage Museum is hosting a tribute to local World War II veteran George Koch. Koch served in the U.S. Merchant Marines making the arctic convoy runs to bring supplies and support to the U.S. ally, the Soviet Union. These convoys fought off ferocious air attacks, submarine attacks and even surface raiders such as the famed Nazi battleship, Tirpitz, to bring much needed supplies to our allies.
The American Merchant Marine veterans and the U.S. Navy League Sun Coast Council will be presenting Koch with the Medal of Ushakov from the Russian Federation, recently received from the Russian Embassy. The Medal of Ushakov is awarded to soldiers and sailors of the Navy and of the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation for bravery and courage displayed while defending the motherland and the public interests of the Russian Federation in naval theaters of military operations involving a risk to life. Foreign recipients of the Medal of Ushakov are U.S. Navy and Royal Navy personnel and merchant mariners who participated in Arctic Convoys in WWII. The U.S. Merchant Marines, founded on June 12, 1775, is actually the oldest service in America — two days older than the Army.
The ceremony is open to the public at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 in the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. It will include a color guard from a local high school NJROTC unit, a video on the mission and harsh conditions of the Arctic Convoys and will be followed by a reception on the patio.
Sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
