Military Heritage Museum hosts Veterans weekend Freedom Festival

The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event to commemorate Veterans Day weekend Nov. 9-11. This weekend event will include lots of fun activities for the whole family.
On Nov. 9, the Freedom Festival will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and includes:
• Military themed documentaries and films
• Remote control tank battles
• Obstacle course and other outdoor activities
• Flight simulators, VR Oculus, smokeless range, Google Expeditions, Kids Discovery Zone
At 7 p.m. Nov. 9, the Gulf Shore Tenors will perform in the Gulf Theater. Tickets are $25 and $35.
From noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 10-11 includes:
• Military themed documentaries and films
• U.S. Marine Corps birthday (Nov. 10 only)
• Flight simulators, VR Oculus, smokeless range, Google Expeditions, Kids Discovery Zone
• Brunch at the Museum 11 a.m. Nov 10 and noon Nov. 11.
Cost is $15 per person for three day All Access Pass. Veterans, annual members and youth 5 and older $10.
Additional local Veterans Day free events this weekend include:
• Veterans Day Parade downtown at 10 a.m. Nov. 9.
• Veteran Community Support Fair at Fishermen’s Village 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9.
• Mustang car show at Fishermen’s Village 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10.
• Vintage car show at Fishermen’s Village 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11.
• Sunrise Inter-faith service at the museum at 10 a.m. Nov. 10.
• Veterans Day ceremony at the museum at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.
