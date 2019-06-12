The movies have returned to Punta Gorda.
The new Military Heritage Museum has begun showing feature-length films as part of its activity package for the Gulf Theater, the 247-seat auditorium that came as part of the package with the new building at 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
The museum opened there April 15.
It has already shown “South Pacific” and “Casablanca.”
“Top Gun,” part of dads get in free for Father’s Day, will play at 11 a.m and 2 p.m. June 16.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” part of Family Day, will play at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 22.
“The vision has always been to leverage all the mediums a theater offers in telling stories of military heritage,” said Gary Butler, the museum’s executive director. “It’s really been a journey of what it was going to look like.”
The theater was designed to be a lecture hall by the original owner. It was known as the IMPAC building. It is a former business training center purchased by Fishermen’s Village in 2017. The museum is the first tenant of the 55,000-square-foot complex, occupying about 17,000 square feet of space.
“When we began to take possession of the building, Fishermen’s Village had to do a number of things to get the building ready,” Butler said. “One thing they couldn’t do was get the lights working in the theater. I must confess, neither could we.
“A fellow came in as part of a good turn for the museum and looked at it. He struggled with it. We tried different things. One light was coming on; the others weren’t. The ceiling has about 48 lights.
“Finally, I think we both said at the same time, ‘Is it possible that every single light bulb is out?’ We tested it, and sure enough, that’s what the problem was.”
Besides changing the light bulbs, museum officials upgraded all of the theater’s electronics, including installing a state-of-the-art 16-foot projection screen and projector capable of playing HD Blu-Ray.
The closest commercial theaters to Punta Gorda residents are in North Fort Myers and Murdock. But this isn’t the first movie theater in Punta Gorda. Not by a long shot.
Local historian Frank Desguin recounted how his grandparents bought an existing theater in 1936. It was located where the Ace Hardware parking lot is now on Marion Avenue.
“They closed it in the early ‘60s after buying the drive-in theater in Charlotte Harbor,” he said. “The building burned shortly after that. I’m not positive when it initially opened, but the building is in a 1921 photo.
“There was also another theater that opened in 1968 at north end of the Punta Gorda Mall, where City Marketplace is now.”
Butler said the theater has been made flexible to accommodate other forms of entertainment. The Gulfshore Opera has performed there, and USO shows and lectures have been held.
“It is a hometown theater,” Butler said. “It’s much like an old-fashioned theater. We’ll be showing children’s movies, adventure movies.
“Bringing this theater alive, and to be able to make it appealing to folks from throughout the community is a big part of our mission today.”
For more information, go to www.freedomisntfree.org.
