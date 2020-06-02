The Military Heritage Museum is planning to reopen to the public on June 5. The museum will adhere to Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order 20-123 which includes specific guidelines for museums.
Museum staff and volunteers have been working hard during this time, developing and following a plan to reopen as well as upgrading several exhibit areas. Museum staff and volunteers have worked hard to gather the necessary safety supplies, including masks, gloves, plexiglass sneeze guards, touchless sanitizing stations and directional signage. These new procedures will ensure we are meeting the highest public health standards, while maintaining the excellence of the museum’s visitor experience. COVID-19 protocol changes visitors should expect upon arrival include: Mandatory wearing of face masks while in the public areas of the museum by all visitors, volunteers and employees. Free masks will be available at the museum entrance if visitors do not have one. Limitations on the number of people allowed in the various galleries and activity areas. Adherence to the current state guidelines that limit the visitors to the museum at 50% or less. Increased the frequency of cleaning using CDC-rated disposable products especially on exhibit surfaces, equipment and artifacts, hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum and disposable masks designed for use with the virtual reality equipment. Counter shields installed at the Welcome Center, Ship’s Store and Academy Library. Social distancing requirements of at least six feet apart. Additional use of face shields worn by volunteers in those activity areas where six-feet social distancing may not be possible.
The museum will also move to a five-day schedule, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Some activity areas within the museum will initially operate on an 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. schedule.
The Military Heritage Museum is excited to announce program changes that have enhanced the visitor experience include a complete upgrade of the War Room with several new virtual reality experiences, documentary showings, a third flight simulator and electronic quiz. A new exhibit/diorama featuring the Navy Seabees has also been added.
The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For reservations, sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.