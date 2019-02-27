About six years ago, Sharon Ulrich was working with the Charlotte County parks and recreation department, helping to plan kids’ programs there.
During some of the events, a nice couple would bring their hot dog cart, much to the children’s delight, and Ulrich got to know them. When, at age 60, she decided to leave her county job, she was speaking to the couple, who by then had become friends.
“I was just ready to move onto something different,” she said. “They (the couple) told me that they were ready to retire, so why didn’t I just buy their cart?”
That’s exactly what Ulrich did. She immediately took over the event schedule the couple had already set up, and just expanded from there. For three years, she parked her cart in front of a car wash on McCall Road, and then moved to a spot in front of Hertz.
Eventually, Rick McNew, who owns the Englewood Collision Center, suggested that Ulrich come set up a spot directly in front of his business. He told her that he felt their two businesses could help each other, and she agreed.
Ulrich said that when she first took over the cart, she had a fairly limited menu.
“I started out with just a regular hot dog and did a little bit of Italian sausage, but that didn’t sell well, so I changed over to Polish sausage,” she said. “Now, I’m the only person locally who is permitted by Red Hot Chicago to sell their products, so I go to Largo to pick up my hot dogs. I think it’s a better, healthier dog, and it’s really good.”
Her expanded hot dog menu includes seven different choices, including Southern Dawgs, Coney Dawgs and Chicago Style Dawgs. Due to customer requests, she’s also added Vienna Italian Beef and burgers. Even if the way you want your hot dog prepared isn’t necessarily listed on the menu, she said she can make it any way you like.
Ulrich says that she really likes this location in front of Englewood Collision, and still has quite a lot of weekend business at various events around the area. She said her plan is to keep operating Miss Sharon’s Dawg house at least until she hits the age of 70.
“I talk to everybody and I’ve made such good friends doing this,” she said. “Sometimes people just come by to talk and they don’t order anything. It’s an easygoing business and I really enjoy doing it.”
Miss Sharon’s Dawg House is usually at 2721 McCall Road, in Englewood. She is mostly there Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/misssharonsdawghouse or call 941-979-2615.
