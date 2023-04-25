Urbanite Theatre present its 4th Annual Modern Works Festival. Cultivated by Producing Artistic Director Summer Wallace, the Modern Works Festival is a playwriting contest, reading festival and celebration of women in theater.

The 2023 playwright finalists are Brenda Withers presenting "Westminster," Kate Douglas presenting "The Apiary" and Jena Rashid presenting "Therapy."


   
