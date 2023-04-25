Urbanite Theatre present its 4th Annual Modern Works Festival. Cultivated by Producing Artistic Director Summer Wallace, the Modern Works Festival is a playwriting contest, reading festival and celebration of women in theater.
The 2023 playwright finalists are Brenda Withers presenting "Westminster," Kate Douglas presenting "The Apiary" and Jena Rashid presenting "Therapy."
See all three finalist readings and become eligible to vote on the festival-winning playwright.
“I am thrilled that the festival is back in person and honored that Urbanite can support the exciting work by three incredible playwrights.” says Summer Walace.” As part of the festival, audiences can learn more about some of the most dynamic female theatre leaders in the Southwest Florida area and beyond.”
Summer continues, “Supporting play development is at the core of Urbanite’s mission and I’m grateful that our audiences will get to have a hand in shaping what these plays become.”
Playwright finalists reading schedule
May 4: "Westminster" by Brenda Withers
May 4: "The Apiary" by Kate Douglas
May 5, 7: "Therapy" by Jena Rashid
Guest speakers
May 4: Carolina Franco: President and artistic director of CreArte Latino Cultural Center
May 5: Emilia Sargent: Producing artistic director of Tampa Repertory Theatre
May 5: Georgia Guy: Producing artistic director of ThinkTank Theatre
May 5: Bess Wohl: Playwright in partnership with the Hermitage Artist Retreat
May 6: Julie Leach: Executive director of West Coast Black Theatre Troupe
