While Broadway is not set to reopen until some time in 2021, regional theatres are taking cautious steps to reopen with smaller casts and distanced seating. Venice Theatre is one of the first in the area to offer live performances in its building.
The next show on the calendar is “Moon River — The Songs of Johnny Mercer,” in which cabaret singer John Lariviere and jazz pianist Phil Hinton pay tribute to one of America’s most prolific composers and lyricists. Johnny Mercer was the co-founder of Capitol Records, and the recipient of four Academy Awards. He wrote for Broadway, Hollywood and Tin Pan Alley — with memorable hits such as “Blues in the Night,” “Satin Doll,” “Skylark,” “Autumn Leaves,” “I Remember You,” “Laura,” “Tangerine”, “Accentuate the Positive”, and “Moon River.”
Since reopening Sept. 26, Venice Theatre has followed the recommendations of its reopening task force comprised of staff, volunteers, and medical and community advisors. Producing Executive Director Murray Chase says, “Of course things will be different for a while. Shows are featuring smaller casts. In this first phase we are holding all performances in our MainStage Jervey Theatre, with a distanced seating plan. There is plenty of room, as we are only welcoming about 125 patrons per performance.”
Protocol requirements include temperature checks before entry, appropriate face coverings while in the building, no intermission or bar service, and a performance length of only 75-80 minutes. Seats will not be available for purchase at the door and sales close 24 hours before the performance.
Chase explains, “These precautions have been keeping us all safe and allow us to be together again. It has been a joy to be back.”
Many audience members have expressed appreciation for the added precautions with local student and actor Casey Berkery exclaiming, “The safest COVID strategy I’ve seen yet. I feel more safe seeing a show here than I do going to school. Great work!”
Patron and Venice Theatre volunteer Ann Hogg said of the recent production of “Love Letters,” “This was a wonderful production. I laughed and I cried. If they schedule any more performances do yourself a favor and run, don’t walk to VT. Safety standards are amazing. Felt 100% safe.”
