Barbara Hankins, Marilyn Barton, Richard Mutkoski, Jerry Jones, Jeanne Marquez, Manion Warden, Alisha Hunter, Richard Mutkoski, JJ Juliano in Charlotte Players’ “Mornings at Seven.” Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
Barbara Hankins, Marilyn Barton, Richard Mutkoski, Jerry Jones, Jeanne Marquez, Manion Warden, Alisha Hunter, Richard Mutkoski, JJ Juliano in Charlotte Players’ “Mornings at Seven.” Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
Barbara Hankins, Front-Richard Mutkoski and Marilyn Barton in “Mornings at Seven.”
Photo courtesy of Steve Lineberry/Charlotte Players
“Mornings at Seven,” written by Paul Osborn, takes a look at four sisters in a small town in the 1920s. Sisters Cora and Ida have lived next to each other for many years. Sister Aaronetta or Arry has never married and lives with Cora and her husband, which results in a lot of tension. Oldest sister Esther lives nearby, but is forbidden to visit her sisters because Esther’s husband believes them to be intellectually inferior.
Cora dreams of a life apart from her spinster sister Arry, Ida’s husband Carl suffers from “spells” caused by his disappointment over a lack of life goals. Things get complicated when Ida and Carl’s 40-old-son Homer arrives with Myrtle, his fiancée of eight years who doesn’t look to ever be proposed to by Homer.
Taking matters into her own hands, Myrtle finally gets a proposal by compelling Homer to fly the nest. Sort of.
The play was first produced on Broadway in November, 1939 and was directed by Joshua Logan. Revivals brought the play back to Broadway in 1980 for 582 performances and 2002 for 112 performances. Both revivals earned a variety of accolades including Tony and Drama Desk Awards. “Mornings at Seven” has been performed on television on more than one occasion, but has never been adapted into a theatrical motion picture.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.