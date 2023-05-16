“Mornings at Seven,” written by Paul Osborn, takes a look at four sisters in a small town in the 1920s. Sisters Cora and Ida have lived next to each other for many years. Sister Aaronetta or Arry has never married and lives with Cora and her husband, which results in a lot of tension. Oldest sister Esther lives nearby, but is forbidden to visit her sisters because Esther’s husband believes them to be intellectually inferior.

Cora dreams of a life apart from her spinster sister Arry, Ida’s husband Carl suffers from “spells” caused by his disappointment over a lack of life goals. Things get complicated when Ida and Carl’s 40-old-son Homer arrives with Myrtle, his fiancée of eight years who doesn’t look to ever be proposed to by Homer.


   
