Mother’s Day fun at Visani with Maryellen Hooper

Treat the whole family to a clean comedy show this Mother’s Day with Maryellen Hooper.
Visani will be open May 12 hosting two clean comedy shows at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.. This is one of the only days where children 13 and older can attend the show with their adult family members.
A veteran in the world of stand-up, Hooper’s comedy has taken her from clubs and colleges to theaters and television. She’s appeared on “The Dennis Miller Show”, “The Martin Short Show,” “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno and has had her own ½ hour special on Comedy Central called “Lounge Lizards.” In 1998, the comedy industry awarded Hooper “Female Comedian of the Year” at the American Comedy Awards.
A physical, story-teller, Hooper’s act is an ever-evolving story about her life as a woman, wife and mother. Never crude or offensive, her accounts of life’s little annoyances leave audiences exhausted from laughter. From home repairs on her family’s “Fixer Upper” to colicky babies, no story is too sacred to share with her audiences. Hooper just taped her latest stand-up special, “Stinky Flowers.” The special is based on her stories about Wifedom and Mommyhood from her hugely popular blog, Stinky Flowers.
Tickets and information for this show and others is available online at www.visani.net or over the phone at 941-629-9191.
Visani is located at 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
