Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is back. Mr. Swindle hosts his captivating 90-minute extravaganza delighting his audience with an unparalleled exhibition of classic vintage amusement, live acrobats and comedy. The mind-bending variety and vaudevillian-style theatrical experience is hosted under a Boutique Big Top.
Photo courtesy of Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium
Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is back. Mr. Swindle hosts his captivating 90-minute extravaganza delighting his audience with an unparalleled exhibition of classic vintage amusement, live acrobats and comedy. The mind-bending variety and vaudevillian-style theatrical experience is hosted under a Boutique Big Top.
Photo courtesy of Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium
Performers include a cyr wheel act, aerial stilts, a strong man, a contortionist, jugglers and comedians.
Photo courtesy of Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium
Every year since 2018 Mr. B.S. Swindler — AKA Mr. Swindle — makes an appearance in the area to delight and amuse his audience for 90 minutes with his Traveling Peculiarium show featuring amazing acrobatic acts and side-splitting comedy.
Allison Blei and her husband, Ivan Espana, founded the unique show through their Englewood-based company, Salto Entertainment.
While many of Blei’s performers are from the Englewood area, they also have performers from all over the world. Blei explained that because Sarasota is nearby with a rich history of the circus from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, many performers are local with family traditions instilled in the performing arts of the circus. “We have a good mix,” Blei shared, “We have some performers who are six generation acrobats and then we have the first generation performers — people who are just getting into the circus arts and chose this as a career.”
The idea for their newest innovative show spawned from a lengthy time traveling from Wyoming to New York and the boredom that set in as a result. “The idea came from a bottle of whiskey,” joked Blei, “and there were a lot of ideas in that bottle.” She shared that it's been a fun project for her and her team as they continued to evolve the story line and acts. “We just kept crafting the idea. We had fun with it. We just really got playful and seeing what we could get away with.” Blei is referring to the cheeky adult humor within the show’s story line that shocks and amuses its audience.
Performers include a cyr wheel act, aerial stilts, a strong man, a contortionist, jugglers and comedians. “What makes the show so different is the story line.” Blei further revealed that “Dr. Elixir” and other comedian performers will be played by new actors and returning audience members will have a whole new experience. “Every year they come they can expect a new experience. We have new acts, new comedy and a new show. As usual, the audience should expect the unexpected.”
Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden is open one hour prior to each performance. Food tents will also feature new menu items to include sweet and savory crepes in addition to the staples of soda, popcorn and nachos.
Blei and her husband have been in the circus performing arts for a combined 70 years. Espana started performing at the young age of five and is a 5th generation trapeze artist. Blei shared, “He was inducted into the Circus ‘Ring of Fame’ in Sarasota’s St. Armand’s Circle in 2018 marking his significant contribution to the art and culture of the circus amongst many other incredible icons such as P.T. Barnum and The Ringling Bros.”
Blei found herself making a hobby of the circus performing arts while studying a finance major at Florida State University. A few years after she graduated, she left the finance industry and pursued a job as a flying trapeze artist which led to her meeting her husband while on the road.
Blei and Espana now have four children together — two of which are performers as well, Sian and Zore Espana, and their other two are in training.
“I feel once people see the show they are amazed. They didn’t expect it. A large amount of people return to see the show year after year. They may not remember what they saw but they’ll remember how they felt and they’ll want to come back to get that feeling again,” said Blei.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.